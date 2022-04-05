Wayne Rooney’s claim to Frank Lampard hints at Man Utd aspirations

Wayne Rooney has indicated he is ready to wait for the right time to return to Manchester United in a managerial role following Frank Lampard’s experience at Chelsea.

Rooney is United’s all-time leading goalscorer after scoring 253 goals in 559 games for the club, but has been affected after transitioning to management with Derby County. The Rams are in administration after being deducted 21 points during the season and fighting for their lives at the bottom of the championship – but still with a fighting chance…