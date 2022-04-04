Wayne Rooney’s tearful “s***” admission about his Man Utd Champions League sacrifice

Wayne Rooney broke down when Manchester United were throwing a party to celebrate their Champions League win – as he thought his own performance was “s***”.

When Sir Alex Ferguson’s team defeated Chelsea on penalties in Moscow in May 2008 to become European champions for the third time, it must have been a night to paint the Russian capital red. But Rooney felt he had sacrificed himself by playing wide so that Cristiano Ronaldo could lead the line with Carlos Tevez and was substituted in extra time as the two Premier League giants drew 1-1.

When he found the club’s power development coach, Mick Clegg, sitting at the bar enjoying a drink with security chief Henry Kirkland while his teammates were partying, his emotions ran out. “after some…