WB Chokher Elo Plan 2021-Free Eye Treatment / Eyeglasses for Senior Citizens, Online Application

Steps in the process of applying for free eye treatment and spectrum to senior citizens by the WB Choker Elo scheme

We all know about the various welfare schemes that the Mamata Banerjee government has launched in the state. Similarly, the West Bengal government has launched the WB Chokor Elo scheme in West Bengal. The objective of the scheme is to provide free eye treatment and spectrum to senior citizens. In addition, the government aims to conduct cataract operations for senior citizens and conduct eye camps for 10 lakh students over the next five years. It has also been seen that the tag line of the iconic scheme is in everyone’s eyes till 2025.

For more information, interested participants can apply for this scheme on the official portal of WB Chokher Alo Scheme 2021.

WB Chokher Elo Plan 2021

This article talks about the WB Chokher Elo Plan 2021, online form, free cataract eye surgery / spectrum, online process of applying for eye test to students and free eye test for beneficiaries.

Highlights of WB Chokher Elo Plan 2021

Let’s see the highlights of the West Bengal Choker Alo Scheme.

The WB Chokher Elo Plan 2020-2021 launched by the Government of West Bengal aims to provide healthy eyes to the citizens by 2025.

The main objective of the scheme is to get the eyes treated at your door.

The West Bengal government has set a target of cataract surgery for 20 lakh senior citizens free of cost.

They will operate around 8.25 lakhs under the scheme, and the beneficiaries will be provided with spectacles.

The government will induct more than 300 doctors and 400 optometry technicians for this purpose .

This scheme is not only for senior citizens. The government has also planned to provide free training to 10 lakh students, out of which 4 lakh students will also be given free spectacles.

Apart from senior citizens and children, Anganwadi workers will also be able to take advantage of this scheme.

So far, the government has finalized more than 700 doctors under the scheme for this work.

How to apply online for WB Chokher Elo Plan 2021

Let us see the step by step guide to apply for WB Chokher Elo Plan 2021.

The state government has recently announced plans for the state.

In this instance, the WB government has not launched any official portal to apply for the Chokher Alo scheme.

WB Chokher All Online Application / Registration Form

However, the government may soon announce the launch of the official portal.

We will keep you updated once an official announcement is made from the government.

Implementation of Chokher All Plan, West Bengal

Let us see the first phase of the implementation Chokher Alo scheme launched in the state by the Mamta Banerjee government.

The WB Chokher Alo scheme was launched on 5 January 2021 in the state.

The government has covered around 1200 gram panchayats and 120 primary health centers under this scheme.

Subsequent phases of the project will cover the remaining gram panchayats and PHCs.

The government has inaugurated advanced health care facilities with sophisticated infrastructure at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Rupee. The 10 crore unit will have 20 beds, two operation theaters and a 10-bed recovery room.

The government has also recruited an orthopedic surgeon and a neurosurgeon to care for emergency patients.

WB free eye treatment / eyeglasses for eligibility criteria of senior citizens

Let us see the eligibility criteria for the West Bengal Chokher Alo scheme.

Applicants should be permanent residents of the state of West Bengal.

The candidates applying for the scheme should be senior citizens in the state.

Applicant candidates should have all the documents required for the scheme.

Senior citizens applying for free eye treatment and spectrum should belong to BPL families.

WB State Official Portal

Contact: Helpdesk

West Bengal Chokor Elo Plan 2021 FAQ

What is the purpose of WB Chokher Alo Plan 2021? The main objective of starting the WB Chokher Elo scheme is to provide cataract eye treatment for senior citizens. Loading... How much does a cataract operation cost under the WB Choker Aloe Scheme? It is completely free of cost operation, and free eyeglasses will be provided for those undergoing the operation. Loading... Are free eye tests and spectrum plans available for WB students? Yes, the scheme is available to one million weaker section students. Loading... Is WB Chokher Elo scheme available to people of other states? Loading... No, citizens who belong to the state of West Bengal can only be eligible for the WB Free I Test and Spectrum Scheme. Loading...