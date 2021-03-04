WB Duare Duare Paschim Banga Sarkar Scheme 2021 – West Bengal Government at Your Door

The Duar Duar Paschim Banga government scheme has been launched by 2021 West Bengal Government. state government. The government of West Bengal has started on each gate scheme in which the administration will set up camp in the blocks. CM Mamta Banerjee has announced the scheme at an event held at Sidhu Kanhu Indoor Stadium in Durgapur.

Duare Duare Paschim Banga Sarkar Scheme 2021

CM Mamta Banerjee has launched the Duare Duare Paschim Banga Sarkar Scheme 2021 on 23 November 2020. The main objective of the Government of West Bengal in Aapki Dwar Yojana is to resolve the grievances of the people starting from the block level. In this article, we will tell you about the main features and highlights of the scheme.

Schemes included in the Duar government initiative

Here is a complete list of those schemes which are included in the West Bengal Government’s Duar Sarkar initiative: –

For more information about the Government of West Bengal’s Duar Sarkar Scheme, click – https://wb.gov.in/duare-sarkar.aspx

Characteristics of West Bengal Government in Your Gateway Scheme

Here are the important features of Duare Duare Paschim Banga Sarkar Scheme 2021: –

As a part of the plan, the West Bengal government will set up camps in each block of the state.

The camps will serve as a center for redress of grievances of the people.

state government. The officers present in the camp will look into the needs of the people and try to fulfill them.

The establishment of the camps by the state government started on 1 December 2020.

Duare Sarkar Camp West Bengal

Karmai Dharma Yojana

state government. West Bengal has also launched WB Karmai Dharma Yojana 2021. In this scheme, W.B. Govt. Will provide 2 lakh motorcycles to the unemployed youth as a part of the already launched Karma Prachar Yojana. All unemployed candidates will have to apply for this self-employment scheme to maintain their livelihood.

Financial assistance under the Karmai Dharma Scheme will be provided with assistance from cooperative banks. Boxes will be placed on the back of the bike to carry items sold. The youth will be able to sell sari, clothes or any other article. This Karmai Dharma initiative will help unemployed youth to get self-employment and run their families.

At the event held at Sidhu Kanhu Stadium, CM Mamta Banerjee even said that the government will provide 100% scholarship to those who are in real need of it. Assembly elections are to be held in the state from March 27 to April 29, 2021, while the counting of votes is scheduled on May 2, 2021.

Source / reference link: https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2020/nov/24/battleground-bengal-mamata-launches-slew-of-schemes-nadda-to-visit-state-next-month-2227383.html

