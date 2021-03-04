WB Employment Bank Yuvashree New List – Yuvashri Last Waiting List 2021 Check Status

Fifth (5th) waiting list West Bengal The youth scheme has been generated and published on the homepage of Employment Bank’s website Employmentbankwb.gov.in. It is available under the “WB Rozgar Bank Yuvashree Yojana Final Waiting List”.See youth list“Section. All employed people who have been provisionally identified for this waiting list under” Yuva Shree-2013 “are requested to submit an online Annex I (Annex 1) link to the Employment Bank.

For verification, the candidates have to submit the printout of the filled Annexure 1, 2 and 3 to the respective employment office. West Bengal Employment Bank Yuvashree New List is now available on official Employbank wb.gov.in. Apart from this, Yuvashri Yojana application forms are available on the website of the Employment Bank.

Only those candidates who fulfill the conditions of the Yuva Shree scheme will get the benefit. People can now submit Annex 1, check status for enrollment (see your name in Yuvashree), check Yuvashree waiting list, submit Annexure 2, 3 and see status in Yuvashree’s final waiting list.

WB Rojgar Bank Yuvashree Waiting List Download

Here is the process to download WB Employment Bank Yuvashree Waiting List 2021: –

Phase 1: First go to the official website Employmentbankwb.gov.in

stage 2: On the homepage, click on “See youth listOptions as shown below: –

See Yuva Shree UUP waiting list

step 3: direct link – https://employmentbankwb.gov.in/admin/pdf/YUP_5th_list.pdf

step 4: Then Yuvashri Yojana new waiting list will open as shown below: –

West Bengal Government Schemes 2021Popular Schemes in West Bengal:Krishak Bandhu YojanaWest Bengal Pratishtha Project ProjectKarmic founder scheme

Awaiting employment bank new list

Step 5: People can only download the employment bank waiting list and easily check their name.

Check your name under Yuvashree – check enrollment status

Here is the procedure to check the status of nomination under Yuvashree Arpan Yojana: –

Step a) Go to the same official website of WB Employment Bank, Employment Bank b.gov.in

Step b) Then click “View status for enrollment and accessClick the link or directly this link

Step c) On the new page, you can see your name under Yuvashree Scheme as shown below: –

See Name enrollment status

Step d) Candidates can enter here ”Jobseeker idClick “Security Code, then”PresentedButton to check your name in the Yuvashree scheme.

See the status in the last waiting list of the WB Yuvashri Yojana

To check your status in the waiting list of Yuva Shree Scheme, candidates can “click”Check the status in the last waiting list of Yuva ShreeLink to the homepage of the Employment Bank website. Apart from this, candidates can also check their roll number in Yuvashree Yojana waiting list through the link given here – https://employmentbankwb.gov.in/check_annx3_waiting.php

Serial number Yuashree waiting list

WB Yuvashree Application Form – Annex 1/2/3 Download

Annex 1 is the application for unemployment assistance. Annex 2 is the format for the Certificate of Unemployment by a Group A officer. Annex 3 is a self declaration format by the beneficiaries. Direct link to fill Annex 1/2/3 “existsAbout the planThe section of Yuva Shree as shown below: –

Youth festival project app download

Annex 1 – Application Form for Unemployment Assistance

On the attachment download page, click on Application Form for Unemployment Assistance (Annex 1) Link to open Yuvashree application for unemployment assistance.

Yuvashree Unemployment Assistance Application Form

Annex 2 – Format of Unemployment Certificate by Group A Officer

On the attachment download page, click on Format for unemployment certificate by Group A officer (Annex 2) Apply for the unemployment certificate by the Link Group A officer to open Yuvashree.

Youth unemployment certificate applied

Annex 3 – Format for self-declaration by Yuva Shree beneficiary

On the attachment download page, click on Format for self declaration by the beneficiary (Annex 3) Link to open Yuvashri Self Declaration Form for beneficiaries.

Yuva Shri Self declaration format beneficiary

List of Joint-Director-Employment in charge of districts

Here is a direct link to check the list of Joint-Directors’ employment in the charge of districts. https://employmentbankwb.gov.in/images/DoE_District_list.pdf

WB Employment Exchange (Field) Office List

The complete list of Employment Offices in West Bengal can be downloaded through the link: –

https://employmentbankwb.gov.in/download_adv.php?file=UlhoamFHRnVaMlZNYVhOMExuQmtaZz09

Yuvashree on the official website of the state government, wb.gov.in

Yuvashree is a financial assistance scheme of the West Bengal government for the unemployed youth of West Bengal. The scheme was earlier known as Yuva Vastrostrakoppo (UUP). The scheme was implemented in October 2013 and was maintained by the Labor Department of West Bengal.

The aim of Yuva Shree is to provide employment support to the unemployed youth of West Bengal to increase their employability and skills. Click on the link for this information about the official website of the state government, Yuva Shree – https://wb.gov.in/government-schemes-details-yuvasree.aspx or https://employmentbankwb.gov.in/yuvasree.php

The reference

– Special Helpline for Yuva Shree – 033 – 2237 6300 (Monday to Friday only during office hours)

