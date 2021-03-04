WB Pathshri Abhiyan Scheme 2021 for repair of roads

WB Pathshri campaign plan launched by 2021 West Bengal State Government. It is a road repair scheme, over 7,000 parts of 12,000 km of roads across the state will be repaired. CM Mamta Banerjee has launched the West Bengal Pathshri Abhiyan Yojana on 1 October 2020.

Pathshree Campaign Plan 2021

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned that under the WB Pathshri Abhiyan Scheme 2021, the roads would be repaired in mission mode and in a time bound manner. state government. West Bengal has made a list of roads by collecting public opinion through Didi’s Bolo campaign.

Official launch of WB Pathshri campaign plan

CM Mamta Banerjee knows that the key to development is to improve the quality of paved roads in Bengal. He started the Pathshri Abhiyan, a unique road repair initiative involving more than 7000 roads. This is a major effort of the West Bengal government under the guidance of the current Chief Minister. Government. Emphasis is being laid on improving the future of infrastructure in Bengal as connectivity is the basis of a successful economy. This initiative is certain to promote the WB state in the coming years.

Trinamool supporters mentioned that “Didi still did this!” In this new initiative, 12,000 km of roads across the state will be repaired under the skilled leadership of Mamata Banerjee. This project will benefit lakhs of people on a large scale and will help in the progress of Bengal even further! “

List of roads to be repaired in Pathshri Abhiyan Yojana

The West Bengal government announced that the state government. Has made a list of roads to be repaired under the new scheme. This has been done by the people of the state after reaching out to him through the government’s “Didi ke Bolo” initiative.

CM Mamta tweeted that “The West Bengal government was successful in locating the list of these roads after sending the people of Bengal to me through Didi Bolo, received inputs from the Chief Minister’s Office Grievance Redressal Cell, as well as valuable inputs. The elected representative of Bengal. “

Earlier, on 29 July 2020, the state government has launched ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ campaign to address public grievances. The state government unveiled a website and provided a telephone number, through which people could register their complaints.

