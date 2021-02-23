WB Police Recruitment 2021 | 1251 Wireless Operator Vacancy, apply online, notification @ wbprb.applythrunet.co.in

Apply online for WB Police Recruitment 2021, 1251 Wireless Operator Vacancy, notification @ wbprb.applythrunet.co.in

In the recent announcement, the West Bengal State Police Recruitment Board has announced that it will fill 1251 wireless operators in the state. It has also issued an official notification regarding recruitment. However, eligible candidates who meet the eligibility criteria of the board are eligible to apply for the WB Police Recruitment. Candidates applying for wireless operators should not be less than 18 years or more than 27 as on 1 January 2021.

Interested applicants can apply for WB Police Recruitment 2021 by visiting the official portal wbprb.applythrunet.co.in.

WB Police Recruitment 2021

This article explains the 1251 wireless operator vacancy, eligibility criteria, online process to apply for notification on the official portal.

WB Police Recruitment (Wireless Operator) Eligibility Criteria

See our eligibility guidelines that an applicant must fulfill in order to be eligible for WB Police Recruitment 2021.

Applicant must have passed Higher Secondary Education (10 + 2) conducted by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education or equivalent examination from any recognized board in Science with Physics and Mathematics.

Applicant must have solid physical and mental health to apply for this scheme.

Applicant candidates should read, write and speak the regional language of Bengali.

However, the provision of the language will not apply to persons who are permanent residents of the hill subdivisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

The provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Languages ​​Act, 1961 shall apply to them.

Apply online for 1251 Wireless Operator Vacancy @ wbprb.appythrunet.co.in

Let’s see the online process to apply for Wireless Operator Vacancy on West Bengal Police Recruitment Portal.

Read all the instructions and click on Apply online button on the same page.

on the same page. If you are a new user, click Sign-up.

Confirm / Select Communication Mode, Name, Email ID, Mobile, Username, Password and Password.

Click on sign-up.

It then displays an alert: Your account has been successfully created.

Then it redirects the online user to the registration form below.

Apply / select for the applicant’s full name, permanent residence, gender, marital status, state option, post option and preference.

Enter full name of mother / father / husband / husband and select 9. Category (UR / OBCA / OBCB / SC / ST) [Certificate issued by Govt. of West Bengal only]

Are you a departmental employee in West Bengal Police / Kolkata Police (Select Yes / No)

Are you an ex-serviceman / trained WBNVF / Civil Defense Volunteer (full training in Civil Defense)

If 10A is Ex-Serviceman / trained WBNVF / Civil Defense Volunteers (full training in Civil Defense), then give the length of service by 01.01.2021.

Enter the date of birth, age by 01.01.2021.

Enter the mobile number of the applicant for the SMS alert.

Please tick the qualification higher secondary (class 10 + 2).

Enter all the education details under the education qualification section.

Enter the name of exam, year of passing, name of board / council / university, percentage of marks and grade of all education from class 10th.

For email alerts, select the email ID of the community applicant.

Click on the Miracle button.

It then redirects the online user to the Communications and Other Details section.

Enter the full permanent address such as address, state, district, police station, PO, PIN code, nearest police station and enter the full postal address.

For Permanent Nepal residents of Darjeeling and Kalimpong District, enter the other details shown on the page below.

Also state if there is any criminal case against you.

Under the upload section, upload the scanned photo, scanned signature and location.

Click on the Declaration checkbox and then click on the Miracle button.

In the next section, it displays a preview of the filled application form, as shown below.

Under the payment details section, select / enter payment details (online or offline payment mode).

Click the checkbox: Accept the terms and conditions checkbox.

Click on the Pay & Submit button.

Choose the payment method (Credit / Debit / Internet Banking / UPI payment).

Click the Make Payment button to complete the payment process.

It then creates an application number ID on your mail or mobile.

Applicants can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Download WB Police Recruitment Official Notification PDF

Let us see the online process to download the official notification of WB Police Recruitment 2021 for Wireless Operator Vacancies.

Go to the home page of the WB Police Recruitment Portal.

On the home page, click on Information link to applicants

It then downloads the complete details of recruitment in PDF format.

WB Police Recruitment Board Official Website

Know:

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board

Police record building

ARAKSHA BHAVAN, BLOCK -DJ

Region-II, beginning of the year

Kolkata 700,091

contact number : 7044108689/7044109346

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021 Frequently Asked Questions