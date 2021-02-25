WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 | Apply, online registration / application form, notification pdf @ wbhrb.in

Step by step guide to apply for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021, online registration / application form, notification pdf @ whrhr.in.in.

In a recent move, the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board has announced that it will fill the vacant posts of staff nurses in the state. Apart from staff nurse selection, the government will also recruit Medical Officer Specialists and General Duty Medical Officers. In relation to the same, there are 8634 vacancies to be filled under WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and apply for various posts accordingly. However, the posts are temporary but likely to be permanent.

Please visit our article: WB Police Recruitment 2021

Eligible candidates can apply for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment at official wbhrb.in

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021

This article explains the online process to apply for WBHRB Staff Recruitment 2021, online registration application form, application fee, pay scale and official notification PDF.

How to apply for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 @ wbhrb.in

See our step by step guide to apply for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021.

Visit the official portal of WBHRB West Bengal.

It takes online users to the home page.

Under the online application section, the applicant should click on the online application for Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021.

This then takes the online user to the online registration form page.

Online Application / Registration Form for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment

Candidates should upload personal details, address details, educational qualifications, pre-employment details, documents and pay the application fee on the newly opened page.

However, online applicants will be allowed to fill the online application form between 17.03.2021 to 26.03.2021 (before 8pm).

We will keep you updated after the official filing process has started on the portal.

Please see our article to get the latest updates about the schemes of the state and central government.

Note: No claim for refund of fee will be entertained, nor will it be reserved for any other examination.

Download WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment Official Notification PDF

Let us see the online process to download the official notification of WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021.

Visit the official portal of WBHRB West Bengal.

It takes online users to the home page.

Under the advertisement section, the applicant should click on Direct Recruitment for Staff Nurse Grade-II (Last Date 26-03-2021)

After this a PDF application form opens, in which the applicant can find all the details about the West Bengal Staff Nurse Recruitment.

Note: No claim of being a member of SC, ST, OBC or disabled person will be entertained after applying.

Eligibility Criteria for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021

Let us look at the eligibility criteria that an applicant should be eligible for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021.

The applicant should receive General Nursing and Midwifery / Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) / Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) Both Nursing Council of India and Responsive State Nursing Council recognized by any Nursing Training School / College of Nursing.

The candidate should have a registration certificate from the West Bengal Nursing Council.

Must have knowledge of Bengali / Nepali- Spoken and written.

Applicant age should not be less than 18 years and not more than 39 years as on 01.01.2021.

Upper age limit may be relaxed for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, which are government rules or orders issued from time to time.

Please visit our article: West Bengal Online Marriage Registration Certificate

Note: Submission of more than one application is strictly prohibited.

Application fee :

Candidates applying for recruitment will have to submit an online application fee of Rs. 160 / – (Rupees one hundred and sixty only) through the banks participating in GRPS (Government Receipt Portal System), Govt. ‘0051-00-104-002-16’ Receipt Head of Government Account in West Bengal.

Note: Please note money orders, checks, bank drafts, cash, etc. will not be acceptable.

pay scale:

Basic pay at entry point in Pay Matrix Level-9 of WBS (ROPA) Rules, 2019 will be Rs.29,800 / – (with higher initial). Other allowances are permissible as per existing government regulations.

Please visit our article: () ান) WB Kharif Paddy Procurement Scheme 2021

WBHRB Official Portal

Know:

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board

Benefit Tower (first and second floors)

GN 31, Sector-V, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700091

Telefax No. 23570085

Phone. No. (033) -2340-5200

Email: [email protected]

WB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 FAQ