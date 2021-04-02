WBJEE 2021: Form Correction Facility Ends Today, Steps to Edit Application Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

WBJEE 2021

The form correction window for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 is closing today, April 02, 2021. Registered candidates can make the necessary corrections in the application form if required. The application form is available online on the official website of the WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has conducted the application process for WBJEE 2021 from February 23 to March 30, 2021. The candidates who wish to take admission to admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the State can apply for the exam.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 is scheduled to be held on July 11, 2021.

WBJEE 2021: Important Dates



Event Dates Start date of online application February 23, 2021 Revised last date to fill the online application March 30, 2021 Application form correction last date April 02, 2021 Downloading of admit card starts on July 6, 2021 WBJEE 2021 exam date July 11, 2021

WBJEE 2021 Application: Details Candidates can Edit

Name of candidates

Names of Father & Mother

Mobile Number

Date of Birth

Address Details

Category

Exam Cities

PwD Status

Educational Qualification

Photo & Signature

WBJEE 2021: How to edit the application form?

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Candidate’s login’ section

Step 3: The link will redirect the aspirants to the login page where candidates will be required to enter the required credentials

Step 4: Submit the details and the application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Make the necessary changes required if any and cross-check the application form

Step 6: Click on the final submit link and take a print of the confirmation page for further use.

