WCC vs SD Live Score Darwin T20 League Waratah Cricket Club vs Southern Districts CC Scorecard







Hello, all the sports lover, so another season of Darwin and Districts T20 is going to kick off by today. As the opening match of the league has been scheduled to be contested on 13th May 2021. In the first match of one of the most reputed cricket tournament Waratah Cricket Club arriving in a battle ride against Southern Districts CC. Both the teams are keen to register their first victory in their winning account, but it entirely depends on the performance of the teams that will decide who is going to emerge as the victor in the first match. Get all the further details regarding WCC vs SD Live Score.

So, as we mentioned above that the first clash of the league has been scheduled between WCC vs SD that is determined to be played between Gardens Oval, Benalla. The face-off will be commenced at 1:30 IST on 13th May 2021, Thursday. After the experts analyzed the pitch of Gardens Oval, it came to know that it is a bit slow to bat on, it is considered as a hassle for batsmen to achieve a huge score. While bowlers can start getting an advantage after struggling in a few overs.

League: Darwin and Districts T20 2021

Teams: WCC vs SD

Venue: Gardens Oval, Benalla

Date & Day: 13th May 2021, Thursday

Timings: 1:30 am

Now, it is time to discuss competitors, this is the first match of both teams and it would be difficult to predict the performance of the team. Although, The Waratah Cricket Club are the defending champion of the last season of the league. The team defeated Southern CC in the finals by three wickets. Now, the team has to retain its position as the victor and has to save its throne in the latest season.

Waratah Cricket Club Playing XI: J Caderamanpulle, A Chandrasinghe, I Conway(c), D Hunter, Y Pednekar, R Wilson, H Silva Sandaradura, A Umpherston, M Weerasinghe, U Weerasinghe, C Zobel(wk).

On another hand, we have got Southern Districts CC, the runner of the previous season. We have the strongest contender of the previous season. Now, it completely depends on the performance in the ongoing league that which is the strongest team of the latest season.

Southern Districts CC Playing XI: M Hammond(c), K D Snape, N Hangan, L Hardy, D Fry, J Isakka, B J Symons, S Singh, K Voelkl, D Mylius(wk), C Mcevoy.

Both the teams are on the same boat. So, we have to watch the complete match to get to know the final result as it would be quite difficult to presume the winning team. The lineups can be improvised by officials anytime before the match will start. Stay with us for more information regarding WCC vs SD Live Score.