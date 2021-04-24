WCD Vs CTB Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks CPBL League 2021

The group Wei Chian Dragons (WCB) can be taking part in towards the group CTBC Brothers in Chinese language Skilled Baseball League 2020-21. The match is scheduled to be performed at 02:30 pm. The group CTBC Brothers are at third place within the league standings. The group has performed a complete of 8 matches within the Jessie the place they’ve gained 6 matches and misplaced 2 matches.

On the opposite facet, group Wei Chian Dragons have performed a complete of 6 matches the place they misplaced 2 matches and gained 4 matches. They should enhance their efficiency by profitable towards the group CTBC Brothers. The group is at fifth place within the league standings. The group has lately gained a match with 2-0. Let’s have a look to the dwell rating of groups.

WCB Vs CTB Dwell Rating:

Match: WCB Vs CTB Chinese language Skilled Baseball League 2020-21

Date: twenty fourth April

Time: 02:30pm

Wei Chian Dragons Squad:

Lee Kai-wei, Tseng Chuan-Seng, Liu Chi- Hung, Chen Pin-Chin, Liu Shih-Hao, Lin Wang Wei, Shih Hsiang-yu, Kuo Tien-Hsin, Chen Kuan- Wei, Tseng Po-Jung, Lo Hua-wei, Lin Tzu-Yu, Lou Chung-Sheng, Bryan Woodall, Liu Shih-Hao, Drew Gagnon, Lin Chen-Hsun, Jake Brigham, Tazawa Junichi, Chiang Shao-Hung, Wei Chuan, Niu Kai-Yeh, Chang Yu-Ming, Giljegiljaw Kungkuan, Kao Huai-An, Chen Jen-Yang, Lin Yi-Teng, Lin Hsiao-Cheng, TsengTao-Jung, Shih Hsiang-Yu, Ou Chin, Huang Po-Hao, Lin Chieh-Chen, Cheng -Nan, Tung Ping-Hsuan

CTBC Brother Squad:

Wang Wei Chen, Chiang Kun-Yu, Chou Szu-Chi, Chang Chih Hao, Chan Tzu Hsien, Lin Ming- Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Pan Chih- Fang, Wu Chun-Wei, Tsai Chi-Che, Kao Yu- Chieh, Huang En-Sih, Liao Yi-Chung, Lin Shu-Yi, Lin Chih-Sheng, Chou Lei, Chen Wen-Chieh, Wang Kai-Cheng, Su Wei-Ta, Huang Chun-Sheng, Mitch Energetic, Cheng Kai -Wen-Sr, Jose De-Paula, Yueh Tung-Hua, Juan Ta-Yuan, Lin Cheng- Hsuan, Chiang Chung-Cheng

WCD Vs CTBC Dream 11 Prediction:

The important thing gamers of group WCB can be Shih Hsiang-yu who has scored 6 targets in 6 matches. He’s the ahead participant and extra prone to be the group captain. The defender participant can be Lin Tzu-Yu who has scored 4 targets within the 6 matches and at all times performed as a defensive participant. The midfield participant can be Chen Jen-Yang who has scored 3 targets in 6 matches. The group CTBC Brothers key participant can be Wu Chun-Wei who has

scored 5 factors in 8 matches and the primary selection for the group captain. The one other ahead participant can be Lin Chih-Sheng who has scored 4 targets in 7 matches and can be part of at the moment's match as nicely. The defender participant can be Jose De-Paula who has saved 4 targets in 4 matches. There's a increased chance of group CTCB profitable at the moment's match.