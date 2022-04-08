“We always fight with things and that is the estudientes”

student starting with right foot savior cup, El Pincha resolved all doubts that might appear in a debut for international competition, and just before an Argentine team, and defeated Velez 4-1 at La Plata. After a good start Ricardo Zielinski Analyzes the win and praises his team, but keeps his feet on the ground thinking about what’s to come.

“The team is responsible. We cooperateBut teams are the true builders of levels, of results, in all aspects of football. I think the credit goes to the boys.” Started Coach, who also added: “From that spot on, I believe we have a good team. Like all of us, we have our shortcomings, Don’t over us…