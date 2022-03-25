‘We are all destroyed and broken’

PALERMO, Sicily – European champions Italy will miss out on the World Cup. again.

The unthinkable happened in Palermo on Thursday as the Azzurri were beaten 1-0 by North Macedonia after a last-gas goal by Alexander Trajkowski in their playoff semi-final.

Trajkowski scored with a shot from outside the field, which was North Macedonia’s only real opportunity after a completely dominant performance from Italy, which had missed several opportunities and was saved by visiting goalkeeper Stoll Dmitrievsky. .

But, like five years ago, on the final whistle Italy’s players fell to the ground in disbelief and despair _ many of them in tears _ as the opposition celebrated wildly.

Italy too failed to qualify for 2018 World Cup after losing