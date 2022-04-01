‘We are all devastated:’ the family of 12-year-old boy killed in school shooting releases statement

GREENVILEY, SC (Fox Carolina) – A student has died and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

A school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m., when the deputy said a 12-year-old student had been shot. Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson was taken to the hospital and later died.

Fighting Justice Together issued a statement on behalf of the Jackson family:

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy. We love Jamri very much and we want our privacy to be respected as we mourn during this difficult time. ,

jamri jackson (Jordan Williams Photography)

After 1:45 pm, the deputy said the shooting suspect had been taken into custody. Representatives said…