“We are aware of the challenge” – McLaren revealed game change of power unit for Mercedes challenge

“We are aware of the challenge” – McLaren prepared for the obstacles that come with a change in Mercedes’ power unit from this year.

McLaren has stepped up his challenge for 2021 in 2021, setting eyes to replicate the 2020 P3, as he has now opted for arguably the best power unit in Formula 1- Mercedes.

However, with chassis rules and limited testing this year, the Woking-based team has limitations, while accepting new system configurations, presents additional challenges, and McLaren is ready to battle against it.

Team principal Andreas Seidel Cited as GPFans: “Obviously, we are aware of the challenge that we currently see especially limited testing that occurs in Formula 1 and the latency of official testing.

“But, let me say that everything I have seen so far, I am confident that we will be ready for the trial and the first race. We have seen, especially under this epidemic under difficult circumstances, our friends and Some of the best teamwork among the Mercedes people at Brixworth. “

“But at the same time, it is also clear that replacing the power unit in the winter is a major challenge, and we are aware of the potential issues that may be covered in this first examination.”

“But we have a lot of experience of changing the power unit recently. Mercedes people are very experienced, so I feel ready. “

We are learning from Mercedes.

Taking out its MCL35M for a few rounds at Silverstone earlier this month, given the testing limitations in Bahrain and the pairing of McLaren, is still insufficient for customization. Nevertheless, Seidel admitted that Mercedes would accompany him for the first few races so that he could be accommodated.

“For the first race we will go together with Mercedes, that this is a new partnership, we will learn together especially during these first race weekends when the pressure to deliver for the first time increases,” he said.

“This is just a process that you cannot shortcut, but we knew about it when deciding to leave for Mercedes. I look forward to that challenge, and I’m sure we’ll be able to manage that challenge together. “