“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson.”: Nike Suspends Deshaun Watson’s Endorsement contract amid Civil Lawsuits. | The SportsRush

Deshaun Watson has been accused of sexual harassment going back to early March of this year. Since then, Watson has been accused by over 25 women.

Now Nike has suspended his endorsement contract amid the recently filed civil lawsuits.

While the police were not involved initially, The Houston Police department recently opened a formal investigation against the Texans QB. A complaint was filed against Deshaun Watson and the Houston PD put out a statement on Saturday.

Nike Suspended Contract Amidst Deshaun Watson Case

Watson had signed with the sports brand prior to the 2017 draft. And since then he has proven his worth on the field. But his actions off of it are still in question.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in a statement. With Watson’s off-the-field troubles, his other backers like Apple’s Beats by Dre brand could soon need to respond.

Nike has suspended its endorsement of Deshaun Watson, the company told @JabariJYoung. “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation.” pic.twitter.com/i6dNMb4G8r — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2021

The first woman to accuse Deshaun Watson finally spoke out publically on Tuesday. Ashley Solis said she suffers from “panic attacks, anxiety and depression” due to Watson’s alleged sexual assault in March 2020. She requested that Watson be held accountable for his alleged behavior.

Watson has continuously denied the allegations. Watsons Lawyer also put out a statement saying that the allegations and the claims were a result from a false blackmail attempt.

Ashley Solis is the first woman to come forward publicly to accuse Deshaun Watson of sexual assault’

“I am survivor of assault and harassment, Deshaun Watson is my assaulter and my harasser, he assaulted me at my home doing what I love most, massage therapy” pic.twitter.com/oA8luucYNk – gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 6, 2021

The star Quarterback was first accused via a Lawyer Tony Buzbee. A month later, Watson is now facing 22 civil lawsuits, all represented by Buzbee, and a police investigation.

With the number of allegations mounting, Watson NFL career could be in jeopardy. The NFL said in a statement that “we are closely monitoring the situation”. If it continues like this, Deshaun’s squeaky clean image will be damaged forever. More news as the story develops.

Also Read: “Should I go back to that uno?”: Titans WR AJ Brown Reacts to proposed NFL jersey number rule change.