“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson.”: Nike Suspends Deshaun Watson’s Endorsement contract amid Civil Lawsuits. | The SportsRush

"We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson.": Nike Suspends Deshaun Watson's Endorsement contract amid Civil Lawsuits.

"Deshaun Watson is like a son to me.": Clemson University HC Dabo Swinney responds to former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson's sexual harassment allegation.

Deshaun Watson has been accused of sexual harassment going back to early March of this year. Since then, Watson has been accused by over 25 women.

Now Nike has suspended his endorsement contract amid the recently filed civil lawsuits.

While the police were not involved initially, The Houston Police department recently opened a formal investigation against the Texans QB. A complaint was filed against Deshaun Watson and the Houston PD put out a statement on Saturday.

Nike Suspended Contract Amidst Deshaun Watson Case

Watson had signed with the sports brand prior to the 2017 draft. And since then he has proven his worth on the field. But his actions off of it are still in question.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in a statement. With Watson’s off-the-field troubles, his other backers like Apple’s Beats by Dre brand could soon need to respond.

The first woman to accuse Deshaun Watson finally spoke out publically on Tuesday. Ashley Solis said she suffers from “panic attacks, anxiety and depression” due to Watson’s alleged sexual assault in March 2020. She requested that Watson be held accountable for his alleged behavior.

Watson has continuously denied the allegations. Watsons Lawyer also put out a statement saying that the allegations and the claims were a result from a false blackmail attempt.

The star Quarterback was first accused via a Lawyer Tony Buzbee. A month later, Watson is now facing 22 civil lawsuits, all represented by Buzbee, and a police investigation.

With the number of allegations mounting, Watson NFL career could be in jeopardy. The NFL said in a statement that “we are closely monitoring the situation”. If it continues like this, Deshaun’s squeaky clean image will be damaged forever. More news as the story develops.

