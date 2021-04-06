“We are finalizing the final details”– Stefano Domenicali on sprint race proposal | The SportsRush

“We are finalizing the final details”– Stefano Domenicali maps out the finalization of his sprint racing proposal ahead of Imola.

Formula 1 for long has been planning to add sprint races into the Grand Prix weekend to spice up the excitement into the sport, and Stefano Domenicali, who appears to be the conductor of this mission, plans to draw a proposal before the Imola race.

Though there have been mixed reactions from the grid, Red Bull’s Christian Horner has advocated removing the current budget cap if F1 wishes to see sprint races viable.

Thus, Domenicali is figuring out the logistical, cost and financial compensation to the teams. He believes that this season, the first experimentation with the format will be achieved.

“We are finalizing the final details, and the goal is to have it wrapped up by Imola,” said the Italian, speaking to Rai Radio 1. “What we would like to try is to have a more intense weekend where we have an hour of practice and qualifying on Friday that would decide the grid for the sprint race.”

“Which would then decide the grid for the race on Sunday. “This would generate more interest which is something that was asked by organizers and TV rights holders.”

Venues spotted for sprint races.

Initially, Montreal was earmarked as the venue for the first sprint race this year. But Domenicali confirmed the idea would be first rolled out at the British GP at Silverstone in mid-July.

Meanwhile, Monza and Interlagos are expected to host the remaining two sprint race experiments later this year. If it succeeds, naturally, sprint races would be replacing qualifying, but will F1 have two podium nights like F2? That is still a question.

Whatever it would be, the fans would need time to settle into this new modus operandi designed to instil more excitement.