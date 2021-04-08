We are in awe of Shraddha Kapoor’s beach vacation looks – Times of India » todayssnews

Our Bollywood fashionistas are making sure that their beach looks are on point with all of them experimenting with various resortwear looks. From bikinis, to sarongs, to capes and even short dresses, there seem to be a plethora of options for these celebrities since there are a lot of resortwear brands available in the market doing such great work. Going back to actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently holidaying in Maldives, all we want to say is that she is raising her style stakes with some amazing beachwear ensembles. Shraddha has been sharing her looks on social media and our favourite happens to be the knitted crop top with high-waisted shorts. She completed her look with some beautiful chains and her messy, wavy hair looked amazing with the look.

For her idyllic vacation, she also wore this white cropped blouse with a matching sheer skirt. The outfit looked all the more beautiful in front of the picturesque view. She captioned it, “Another day, in paradise.” Shraddha also wore this one-piece swimsuit in yellow with she teamed with an asymmetrical skirt in white. Along with the picture she wrote, “Running back to nature.”

Shraddha has been a fan of floral, flirty dresses and her recent looks are also on those lines. She had also attended a beach wedding of her cousin Priyaank Sharma with Shaza Morani in Maldives and gave us umpteen style inspiration on how to be the belle of the ball in pastel lehengas.