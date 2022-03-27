We are leaving for summer!

The transition from winter time to summer time will take place this night from Saturday to Sunday.

At 2 o’clock in the morning the hands will move an hour, at 3 o’clock and so we will lose an hour of sleep. As a direct result of this time change, the sun will rise later in the morning and set later in the evening.

Belgium has implemented a summer and winter time system since 1977. The main objective was that people benefit from daylight hours and thus save energy. Opponents of this system point to the disruption of biological rhythms.

In 2018, the European Commission proposed removing this change and using the same time throughout the year. Polls showed that many Europeans were …