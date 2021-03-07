“We are not going to change the NBA logo to Kobe Bryant”: Adam Silver says that there is no ongoing discussion about turning the NBA logo into a Lakers legend. sport

Adam Silver revealed that there is no ongoing discussion in the NBA about changing the NBA’s logo from JBA to Kobe Bryant.

Ever since the untimely death of Los Angeles Lakers veteran Kobe Bryant, fans and players alike are looking to honor his legacy, which has a lasting mark. During January and February of 2020, there were crowds of people lobbying for the NBA to change its logo in the silhouette of Koba Bryant.

Numerous petitions were put up, each attended by millions of people Signature. As time passed, the idea eventually found itself in the depths of the Internet as it stopped gaining traction.

Fast forward to 2021 and Kyrie Irving put it on himself to rejuvenate the movement of the ‘Kobe Bryant logo’. “Happens, I don’t mind what anyone says,” was what Irving had to say on the matter.

Adam Silver says NBA has no plans to change logo to Kobe Bryant yet

The logo itself, Jerry West, has come out to say that he has no problem changing the NBA logo and, as of now, Adam Silver does not share a similar sentiment. “There is no discussion in the office right now. It just doesn’t feel like the right moment. “

Changing the NBA logo would have its unfortunate consequences, mainly financially. Any merchandise manufactured with the old logo would have to be disassembled to include the new logo, including Coby Bryant, along with other hiccups the way the league would have to be outfitted.

There are some who don’t really feel like Kobe Bryant needs to have an NBA logo. 76th head coach Doc Rivers believes that Michael Jordan should be the first to receive ‘logo respect’, but there is also a sense that the logo does not require any amendments at this time.

Kobe Bryant as NBA logo Phenomenal The players who are looking to make it big in this league have to endure to reach the level that Kobe has reached at a modest level in his modest career.