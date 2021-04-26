‘We are not out of the relegation mix’

The Seagulls are seven factors above the drop zone with 5 matches remaining.

Graham Potter has dismissed recommendations Brighton have a cushty cushion within the battle in opposition to relegation and insists his facet want extra factors to make sure their Premier League survival. Albion’s defeat to relegated Sheffield United on Saturday night time was a setback to their hopes of staying up. They nonetheless have the posh of a seven-point buffer however a frightening run-in which incorporates video games in opposition to Leeds, Wolves, West Ham, Manchester Metropolis and Arsenal is sufficient to maintain them trying over their shoulders.

“It would not really feel snug to me as a result of we’d like extra factors, it is so simple as that. And we wish to attempt to get extra factors,” stated the Brighton boss.

“If we had received (at Sheffield United) then after all we appear to be accumulating fairly a good complete, however now we simply deal with Saturday.

“It is not sufficient as a result of there’s a number of factors to play for. Now we have to only deal with one sport at a time. Each opponent is preventing for one thing.

“We’re at that stage of the season the place everyone seems to be preventing for one thing, even whether it is satisfaction like Sheffield United.

“I believe all of the video games we’ve got to play we will be aggressive in, and we’ve got proved that, and we’ve got acquired an opportunity to get factors in all of these video games – however equally we might lose. And that is the fantastic thing about the league and why it’s the finest league on the earth.”

Potter was nonetheless sporting a painful trying black eye after a midweek tumble on the seashore noticed him crash into some metallic railings.

On the defeat at Bramall Lane he added: “It is a completely different sort of ache once you get smashed by a railing, however there’s ache after this too as a result of it’s a step again for us.”

The Blades’ destiny was sealed with defeat at Wolves per week in the past however they responded to their relegation with a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane, courtesy of David McGoldrick’s first-half strike.

It was solely a fifth Premier League win of the season for the division’s backside membership nevertheless it satisfied interim supervisor Paul Heckingbottom his gamers will proceed to provide their all within the remaining video games, regardless of having nothing however satisfaction left to play for.

“We all know what’s occurred, we’re a Championship membership subsequent season, however that does not imply we’re not going to provide every thing between now and the top of the season,” stated Heckingbottom.

“We may be planning for subsequent season however we’ve got to select up factors and provides performances like that.”

“They (the gamers) are determined to nonetheless be within the Premier League, regardless that that may’t be potential, however hopefully folks can see the intent and the need to get again right here.

“We all know how robust it’s, we all know how robust it’s to get wins. That is 5, we would like to get six, seven, eight, as many as we will, and we have got to provide performances like that (in opposition to Brighton) if we’re to face an opportunity.”