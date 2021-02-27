“We are sorry to confirm” – Fernando Alonso will not join the virtual launch of Alpine’s A521 F1 car The game

“We are sorry to confirm” – Fernando Alonso will not attend Alpine’s A521 F1 car launch. The following week, as she continued her preparations.

Fernando Alonso met with an accident that fractured his jaw and he had to undergo surgery. After 48 hours in the hospital, the Spaniard was discharged.

However, his recovery stalled his preparations for the 2021 season with Alpine. And that’s why it won’t be available for the virtual launch of the Alpine A521 for 2021.

“We confirm that Fernando Alonso will not be present for the media Q&A on the occasion,” the team said. “Sanitary conditions and the corresponding rules do not allow him to undertake any communication and marketing activities while he prepares for his important season,” he said.

“We will instead publish a Q&A with Fernando for media use, and he will be available to the media for testing official sessions in Bahrain.” Alpine will introduce the A521 on Tuesday.

The rescheduling of his preparations is being seen as the main reason for his absence, as the Bahrain trial will take place ten days after presentation.

Fernando avoid cycling

Flavio Briatore, who used Renault, has advised Fernando Alonso to stay away from the bicycle after his accident in Switzerland earlier this month.

“Fernando is very fit, besides the bike is involved in the accident. I talk to him every day. I tell Fernando to stop his bike because his bike is very dangerous In an interview with Peter Windsor.

“If you want to go, you go on a mountain bike, not on the road. I tell him that if you don’t stop with the bike, I’ll lock you in the garage – not the bike, I’ll lock you in the garage. “

after the accident, It was Alonso himself to update about his well-being And deny reports of serious injuries.