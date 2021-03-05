“We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will run in Portimo again” – F1 confirmed entry into Portugal in 2021.

“We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will run again in Portimao” – F1 confirmed Portugal’s re-entry into the calendar to replace Vietnam.

Formula 1, in its recent statement, Confirmed that it will add Portugal Grand Prix In Portimo in its upcoming 2021 calendar, and it will be held in the last week of April.

“We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will race again in Portimo following the immense success of the race last year.”

“We would like to thank the promoters and the Portuguese government for their hard work and dedication in reaching this point. We are confident and excited about our 2021 season, ”he said.

“Last year showed that we can deliver 17 races safely and bring a thrilling race to millions of our fans in a difficult time. We expect that fans will be welcomed to Portimao again this season in a safe manner and are working with the promoter on the details of that plan. “

Portimao was one of the circuits called back for the 2020 season to cancel the Grand Prix in other countries. Portugal hosted a GP after a 25-year hiatus, and the event was a success as Lewis Hamilton scored his 92nd career victory.

Important for the progress of Portugal

In the statement issued, Portugal’s Secretary of State for Tourism, Rita Marques has stated that the inclusion of F1 in the 2021 season is important for promoting tourism.

“The major event in our country is very important for the image and international promotion of Portugal as a tourist destination, and therefore it is with great interest that we see Formula 1’s return to Algarve in 2021.”

“I would like to thank the FIA ​​and F1 at Portugal, the Algarve and the Algarve International Racetrack for choosing our country to host a forum of the FIA ​​calendar and to express our full commitment to making it a great success.”