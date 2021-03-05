LATEST

“We came up with this lie already last year” – Haas denies the use of Russian flag colors Sports

“We came up with this lie already last year” – Haas used the colors of the Russian flag because of Nikita Mazepin.

Social media showed its best side when all the American team adopted the colors inspired by the Russia flag over their lies. The Cold War probably turned into a hot romance.

Alas, it was not a sickle and a hammer with a red shade, or communism would have been ironic, perhaps in the most expensive game.

In addition, Nikita Mazepin and her money being thought to have no influence in the choice of lively color is too good to ignore, given that perhaps it is the Russian Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Athletes will not come into compliance with the ban.

In February, the Russian Automobile Federation confirmed that it would extend to the FIA’s Tech Championship, meaning the race could not take place under Mazepin Russian flag this year.

With a day full of memes, Haas finally explained that this is not the case. Guenther steiner Manifested, “No, we did nothing. We came up with this lie last year before the WADA had revealed all this about the Russian flag. “

“Obviously, we cannot use the Russian flag as the Russian flag, but you can use colors on the car. In the end, it is the athlete who cannot show the Russian flag and not the team. “

“The team is an American team,” Steiner concluded. Despite the clarification by Steiner, Autosport has reported That Wada would pay attention to Haas’s false case.

Mazepin- Haas’s boon?

Ever since Haas hired Nikita Mazepin, this team is probably the most liked team on the grid, enduring the team that disliked their fighting spirit the most. Russian driver’s video dispute.

Now, Haas will have to take a clean chit from the relevant sports officials to follow up on its current color, as it will dig up these new colors and drop the classic black livery.

