‘We can definitely beat Aussies on our day’, says Sophie Ecclestone ahead of final

Christchurch: Tournament’s leading wicket-taker Sophie Ecclestone has said that England are capable of beating the mighty Australia on their day, warning that her side entered the ongoing World Cup final without playing its best cricket.

The final will be played at the Hagley Oval on Sunday.

“Beating the Aussies in the final, I can’t really put it into words after the Ashes we had,” she said according to ESPNcricinfo.

“I really believe in this group and on our day we can definitely beat the Aussies – we’ve got a great chance.”

England have had a poor tun-up to the showpiece, losing…