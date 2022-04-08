“We did it!”: The heartfelt cry of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman on the Supreme Court

And before him, elected officials and many figures from the African-American community, hundreds of people in total who have risen up to cheer him up or who have wiped a few tears at times.

,In my family, it only took a generation from segregation to the Supreme Court”, said Ketanji Brown Jackson, with whom Kamala Harris was the first woman and the first African-American to become vice president.

His voice was muffled when he uttered these lines from the great poet and activist Maya Angelou, while paying tribute to civil rights activists and their past struggles.

“I am the slave’s dream and hope”

,I am a slave’s dream and hope by bringing the gifts my ancestors gave me”, said the magistrate, whose appointment was a campaign promise from Joe Biden.

Democratic President, savoring every moment of a ceremony…