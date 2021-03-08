“We did not have a particular problem on reliability on power units” – Toto Wolfe has lowered the hopes of his rivals.

“We did not have particular problems on reliability on power units” – Toto Wolfe suppressed rumors of power unit problems.

Toto Wolf Mercedes’s power unit stepped in to deal with rumors against reliability, which had previously given its rivals hope of a title coup.

However, he claims that his team is working hard to deal with the cooling system; Otherwise, there is nothing concerning their engine.

“We did not have particular problems on reliability on power units,” Wolff explained RacingNews365.com, Among others, when asked about possible reliability concerns.

“Obviously, if you stay on the peak for a long time, there is a lot to learn. [about] What gives first, but it is all under control. Very cooling plays a part in this. “

“We’ve had years where we struggle for cooling, where our pre-season simulations didn’t reflect properly what was happening on the track afterwards, and I think we made a big move.”

Solutions for 2020

Miracle year, there will be new regulations, along with engine freeze regulations, which were initially planned for 2021, but were pushed back due to pandemic concerns.

Speaking on this, he said that Mercedes would have to find a solution and not remain complicit as the complexity of the changes caused a far-reaching threat.

“This is a question you need to find a solution to [for] Every year, ”Wolff explained. “How do you balance the current car and the time of development, you want to give it as a car next year. And for 2022, it also becomes an important subject due to the scope of changes.

“There will be teams that will focus from the beginning of 2022 and there will be other teams that will see great opportunities for the 2021 Tech Championships. For us, it will be important to have the right balance on how to balance growth for the next year. “