“We forgot about tequila” – Sergio Perez calls Red Bull now Mexico’s national drink

Sergio Perez is a very happy man these days. After almost dropping out of Formula 1 when Racing Point / Aston Martin decided to hire Sebastian Vettel, Perez would now join the Red Bull race this season. And the veteran Mexican driver claims that back home people prefer drinking Red Bull over tequila. He talked about this, with a smile, to the Mexican branch ESPN.

“Red Bull is now our national drink, we forgot about tequila. The Mexicans are very excited and really love the team and are supporting us. I am focused on going back to Mexico and winning the race for them. “

happy weekend! Look forward to testing next week! Happy Ending! Already, rehearsals are expected to begin next week. #red Bull # Charge #redbullracing pic.twitter.com/UyKovvsMpx – Sergio Perez (@SChecoPerez) March 5, 2021

Sergio Perez is taking time to adjust to Red Bull, but is ready to compete

Like any new team, Perez is finding time to get used to the Red Bull way. But being in the game for over a decade, he is used to change, and is embracing it. Red Bull has also been cooperative, ever since they got him to replace underworld Alex Albon.

He said, “It takes me a long time to feel comfortable and I expect a lot of changes in the first five races. We have made considerable progress during other days. We changed the seat, we adjusted the belt. The circumstances were not the best (on filming day), but it was good to know about cars, paddles, brakes and whatever I’m doing. This was a priority before Bahrain. “

