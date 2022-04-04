“We had seen the episode and we knew Caroline would be eliminated”

This Monday, March 28, M6 airs the second episode marriage at first sight, Between Bruno and Alicia, the crush was almost instant. On the other hand, between Caroline and Axl, it was another song… The young woman admits that she was not physically seduced. ,When I search for Axel, I get frustrated“, He told us.”This is truly one of the worst times of my life. It’s terrible to say but it’s true. I’m really mixed between “I want to share my frustration” as well as I can’t seem to hurt him like that…“, she adds. How did Axel perceive this number? He gives us an interview.

,I felt a distance between Caroline’s mom and me,

Télé-Loisirs: Why did you choose to attend the event?

Axle: I posted a story to basically messed around on Insta in April, and I have a caster who contacted me two months later, introducing me…