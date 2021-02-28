“We had some thought about bringing the four together” – Big E says he was almost part of the game Shield

Big E says that he was almost part of the shield. The Intercontinental Champion eventually moved into the main roster as a solo act.

Big E is currently in the midst of a long-awaited single. He is in his second reign as Intercontinental Champion and will probably top WrestleMania 37 in a few months, with the title wrapped around his waist.

Big E has to participate in a singles match at the grandest stage yet. He has spent the majority of his career with New Day and most of his matches at WrestleMania have been team clashes. However, being part of that trio, I wouldn’t mind seeing E. However, it seems that New Day was not the first stable he considered a part of.

Big E says he was almost part of the shield

During his 24th special on the WWE Network, Big E revealed that he was training with Sath Rawlins, Roman Rains and Dean Ambrose. There was a discussion on whether they should all be called together as part of a group. In the end, the original three members of The Shield debuted together, while E became Dolph Ziggler’s heater.

2012 was the first realization of my rise. I was looping. Any collective period of days is a loop. It is roman [Reigns], Seth [Rollins], Dean [Ambrose], and me. There was some thought about bringing the four of us together as a group. Apparently, this change, he goes on to international fame as The Shield. I was told, ‘You’re going to be with Dolph and AJ, on your first night, you’re about to attack John Cena.’ I’m thinking, ‘Man, this is it.’

#WETheBump Celebrates with pride # Black History [email protected] Intercontinental champion @WWEBigE Shining as a solo contestant continues, but he wants to make sure it all adds to the legacy #new day.# WWE24: Big E is available now @ Network. pic.twitter.com/jIPFlJcW43 – The Bump of WWE (@WWETheBump) February 28, 2021

All three Shield members became Tech Champions in WWE. As a group, New Day can compete with the Shield very well. The trio were a major force in the tag division and perhaps one day Big E will emulate Kofi Kingston and chase the WWE Championship.

