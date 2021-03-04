“We had to give a French touch” – Alpine owners explain why they have two F1 team principals this season in the game.

“We had to give a French touch” – Alpine boss Laurent Rossi has explained why he has two F1 team principals in Marcin Budkowski and Davide Brivio.

Following the departure of Cyril Abitbol from Renault, now known as Alpine, he has two F1 bosses – executive director Marcin Budkowski, and new racing director David Brivio. Brivio has previous motorsport experience as a Suzuki boss at MotoGP.

The way things are now 'organized' is certainly very French, but it is not ready for a successful season. However Alpine has David Brivio in charge of trackside operations. He and Marcin Budkowski will share team theory responsibilities.

CEO Laurent Rossi has explained why and how it has been done, and how they want to get the most out of it.

“Marcin will be in charge of the development of the chassis and powertrain, so he will coordinate the entire development of the car. David will be the racing director.

“So both of them will work together to find the best car, which is designed to bring us to the best condition in the future. The rest of the team members are maintaining their current structure: Marcin in Anstone or themselves in Viri.

Alpine F1 team executive director talks on new structure

Budkowski believes that as long as the responsibilities are clear, the new structure will greatly aid their operations. This would not allow him to participate in all races and would instead focus on the 2022 car when the new rage kicked off. Meanwhile, people have a great experience handling people at the trackside.

“We are finally a French team, and we had to give a little French touch to the organizational structure as well!”

“It is very difficult to manage a team and go to all the races,” he said. “For me, it is personally great to have rode the Deviade in addition to all the skills he brings from his other motorsport experiences.” This means that I will not have to go to all races.

“This means that I will probably do most of them, but will probably start dropping some in the second half of the season. We have someone in David who has got a lot of trackside experience, a lot of soft skills, who have been acquired as team managers in other categories.

