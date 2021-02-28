“We have confidence in ourselves” – Lando Norris assured that McLaren will beat Ferrari in 2021 game

“We have confidence in ourselves” – Lando Norris claims that Ferrari is not a mile better team, as Merlin’s eyes are to narrow the gap to Mercedes.

The 2020 season was a blessing for McLaren, as they finished P3 at the constructors’ table, boosting the team’s morale from earlier in the year.

Lando Norris, who will represent McLaren for the third consecutive season, has promised to narrow the gap against Red Bull and Mercedes and is not afraid of Ferrari’s attempt to revive with his former partner Carlos Sainz joins forces with Italian dress.

“Sure, to close the gap for the people ahead. This is always the hardest part of it. It is not that Ferrari is a team of miles better than us. We trust ourselves. We are still a very good team, “he said GPFans.