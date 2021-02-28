“We have confidence in ourselves” – Lando Norris assured that McLaren will beat Ferrari in 2021 game

“We have confidence in ourselves” – Lando Norris claims that Ferrari is not a mile better team, as Merlin’s eyes are to narrow the gap to Mercedes.
The 2020 season was a blessing for McLaren, as they finished P3 at the constructors’ table, boosting the team’s morale from earlier in the year.
Lando Norris, who will represent McLaren for the third consecutive season, has promised to narrow the gap against Red Bull and Mercedes and is not afraid of Ferrari’s attempt to revive with his former partner Carlos Sainz joins forces with Italian dress.
“Sure, to close the gap for the people ahead. This is always the hardest part of it. It is not that Ferrari is a team of miles better than us. We trust ourselves. We are still a very good team, “he said GPFans.
“We’ve been in the fight for the last few years, making good improvements, and I think we’ve shown more recently, than last year.”
“I don’t think that what we’ve been able to do in the past can be underestimated and what we can expect in the future, and that doesn’t mean we always have to look at our backs to see what people do. can do.” “
“I think we still look forward to knowing that we are a very good team at McLaren with extremely smart and talented people, and we can just fight in our own way from the front.”
Need to be equipped on all borders
Norris then points out that McLaren has to fortify himself in all frontiers like last season, only to beat the racing point to bring him to third place, but this year will be challenged from all fronts.
“Mercedes racing and Red Bull racing, that’s not where we are at the moment,” he continued. “This is what we have been working on and what we have been working on in the last few years.
“There is a race where they [Ferrari] We are faster than we are and hopefully more races where they are slower than us, but it is not just for them, it is every competitor on the grid who is able to defeat us and is competitive against us so we will see. “