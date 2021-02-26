“We have gained a lot of momentum” – Mattia Binote on the new 2021 Ferrari. sport

“We have gained considerable speed” – Matia Binotto claims that the new Ferrari has recovered a huge amount of speed loss.

Ferrari struggled in a straight line against the top sides last year, their lack of speed eventually forced them to end up at P6 in the builders’ table.

However, Mattia Binote Has shown optimism for this year’s car, claiming that Ferrari has significantly reduced speed losses in straight lines.

“I think the main issue last year was straight-line speed,” according to Binotto Resfan. “Not only power but both strength and drag. We have done a lot of work on both the power unit and car aerodynamics to reduce the drag of the car. “

“And today is based on our simulations, which we can see in terms of power generation from Dynos and pulling the car out of the wind tunnel, I think we have gained a lot of speed on a straight line.”

So I hope that speed will not become such an issue. “

Want to be competitive

Ferrari is set to launch its new car on 10 March, two days before the Bahrain trial. Binotto has confessed that he would like to see his team more competitive this year.

“We hope to be competitive, but we will only know it when we are in Bahrain,” Binotto said. “I think it’s always relative to others.

“But we believe that our car was definitely more efficient than last year, and when I’m saying efficient, it’s again from the aerial point of view and the power unit.”

Ferrari is set to compete this year with the lineup of Charles Lecler and Carlos Sainz. Sebastian Vettel was later replaced after signing a two-year contract.