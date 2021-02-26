LATEST

“We have gained a lot of momentum” – Mattia Binote on the new 2021 Ferrari. sport

Posted on

“We have gained considerable speed” – Matia Binotto claims that the new Ferrari has recovered a huge amount of speed loss.

Ferrari struggled in a straight line against the top sides last year, their lack of speed eventually forced them to end up at P6 in the builders’ table.

However, Mattia Binote Has shown optimism for this year’s car, claiming that Ferrari has significantly reduced speed losses in straight lines.

“I think the main issue last year was straight-line speed,” according to Binotto Resfan. “Not only power but both strength and drag. We have done a lot of work on both the power unit and car aerodynamics to reduce the drag of the car. “

“And today is based on our simulations, which we can see in terms of power generation from Dynos and pulling the car out of the wind tunnel, I think we have gained a lot of speed on a straight line.”

So I hope that speed will not become such an issue. “

Want to be competitive

Ferrari is set to launch its new car on 10 March, two days before the Bahrain trial. Binotto has confessed that he would like to see his team more competitive this year.

“We hope to be competitive, but we will only know it when we are in Bahrain,” Binotto said. “I think it’s always relative to others.

“But we believe that our car was definitely more efficient than last year, and when I’m saying efficient, it’s again from the aerial point of view and the power unit.”

Ferrari is set to compete this year with the lineup of Charles Lecler and Carlos Sainz. Sebastian Vettel was later replaced after signing a two-year contract.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
935
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
912
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
838
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
732
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });