“We have nothing mysterious” – Red Bull explains why there are only a few pictures of RB16B games

“We have nothing mysterious” – Red Bull chief Helmut Marco dismissed allegations that his team was hiding some things.

Red Bull is set to challenge Mercedes this year with its new RB16B, Revealed it earlier this week. Red Bull has published limited material related to this.

Therefore, it attracted harsh criticism against Red Bull, as they have not released any detailed oriented photos of the car so far, accusing the Milton Keynes-based team of hiding something.

Helmut Marco immediately came to the rescue of his team and said that Red Bull was not hiding anything; Instead, it is only focusing on testing for its new car, as the time is finally down in Bahrain before that.

“The time for the photoshoot was a bit tough. Taking photos was more important to us than driving. We have nothing mysterious in the car. No six wheels, no fan behind ”, Makes fun of an honorary citizen of Graz.

Marco continues: “The car is a forward-looking development of last year’s model. The goal is to be able to compete for the win right from the beginning. In the first tests in Bahrain, we will run all parts on the car that will also be used at the beginning of the season. “

Marco then only warns about making decisions about Red Bull from the Bahrain trials. “We know that the fuel volume and engine settings are played during the tests. Therefore, true ability will only be visible in the first race. “

Difficult to drive

It has been alleged that the Red Bull car is too oriented for the suitability of the Max Verstappen, and so other drivers struggle with it. Sergio Perez has also hinted at the difficulty level of this car.

“The car has a lot of capability but is completely different to drive. Especially in the back. Anyway, I already know why not every driver has been able to handle this in the past. “