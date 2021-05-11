We have rescued over 29000 abused children, and I am a proud mom of every single one of them: Somy Ali

Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Somy Ali is making her dream true every single day by assisting and rescuing the victims of human trafficking and domestic violence under her NGO called No More Tears (NMT). And this Mother’s Day she made sure the survivors had the best time of their lives and organised a grand celebration for them.

She said, “Every year No More Tears celebrates Mother’s Day for the survivors along with their children. I don’t have kids, but these survivors’ children are my children. Given we have rescued 29,825 abused children, I am a proud mom of every single one of them.”

The former Bollywood actress also revealed how this year was special for one of the survivors. She shared, “NMT rescued Pooja on July 15th 2020 and from that moment to now her life has changed to an unimaginable degree. Last Mother’s Day, she was not allowed to leave her house, nor was her motherhood celebrated. This year she was deemed a hero by NMT and all the other survivors. She is about to graduate with a certificate as an esthetician and begin driving lessons soon after. Above all, she is safe and will never be abused again.”

Somy along with her team at NMT celebrated the special occasions at Pravin Mascarenhas’s Miami-based restaurant Mau. She is grateful to him for letting them use his space and said, “He lets us use his beautiful restaurant called for events by NMT. He not only let’s us use his space, his chef prepares exquisite meals for the survivors and their children. It was a beautiful day. All the Survivors had tears of joy.”

“I am so grateful to Pravin for allowing us to do this every single year. He’s the nicest and kindest person I know for bringing joy so many who endured unimaginable abuse,” she added.

Pravin too is all praise for Somy and her cause. He said, “Somy is a dear friend of mine, and I believe in her cause. We have been supporting NMT since many years and we thought the best way to celebrate Mother’s Day at our new restaurant Mau in Midtown Miami would be to invite NMT’s rescued victims and have a little brunch event in their honor. This was the least we could do.”