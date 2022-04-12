We have to be ready for every eventuality

Fernandinho says City should be prepared for every eventuality in their quest for Champions League glory, keeping emotions in check and staying focused.

Pep Guardiola’s men face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their quarter-final clash on Wednesday night, looking to defend our 1-0 lead from the first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Club captain Fernandinho faced the media before the game and urged his teammates to use their energy to finish the job.

“The Champions League is the most prestigious competition and we want to win it,” he said. “I have one more chance. We’ll try to do it.

“We have to focus on the game, play our football and hurt them with the ball. It will be a hostile …