‘We have to get better’: Dima slams the disciplined Tigers

Damien Hardwicke challenged his Richmond charges of getting poor discipline and poor free kicks from his game, as the 33-point loss to St Kilda proved cheap.

Richmond lost by free kick count 19-28 and Marlion Piquet and Shai Bolton both conceded 50m penalties at crucial times during Sunday evening’s play.

St Kilda have scored 10 goals in a row and now sit at 1-2 after three rounds.

“It’s disappointing and (especially) the cheapness of some free kicks,” Hardwick said.

“Just too much discipline and just too much and stoppage free kicks hurt us once again.

“We have to get better. We’ve talked about this all year, …