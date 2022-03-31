“We have to throw him out!” : Macha Merrill Claims Vladimir Putin Head

This Thursday, March 31, C vous received matcha merle on its set. The Russian-born actress took advantage of her visit to talk about the conflict in Ukraine. And he made shocking remarks, talking about Vladimir Putin.

A radical solution. matcha merrill was invited to the set of this is up to you This Thursday, March 31st. In order to present her late husband Michel Legrand’s music compilation, the actress wanted to give her opinion on the conflict in Ukraine.

Born Princess Gagarin and daughter of white Russians who immigrated to France, Macha Merrill first called Do not confuse Vladimir Putin with the whole Russian peopleLet alone the filmmakers of that country. He received the directors on 23 March at the Russian Film Festival in Paris, of which he is vice-president. “JI believe filmmakers have a huge place. They tell us the truth that others don’t tell us, nor…