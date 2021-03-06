“We just need to do better” – rumored to be sacked by Ferrari by Matia Binote. sport

“We just need to do better” – Materia Binotto may be sacked by Ferrari, with Italian organizations seeking to increase their position.

Multiple reports On Saturday, it was rumored that Ferrari would remove Matia Binote from his position, because under him, the Italian outfit saw its worst outing since the turn of the Millennium.

In addition, Binotto himself announced that he would be inactive in several races for Ferrari this year. According to journalist Seran Acker, representing Ferotti, Binoa will be removed from the role of principal of the team to join the FIA ​​Tech Motorsport Council.

On the other hand, Binoto has also believed that everything is in line for Ferrari this year, and another less taxing year will present him a bigger problem.

“As the team principal of Ferrari, I am fully aware of the responsibility I have been given. I do not feel pressured, but have responsibility and pride. We just need to do better, and that is part of my responsibility. “

Binotto was certainly among the best engineers Ferrari ever had, and it would never let him be out of sight anytime soon. Nevertheless, it will probably require a more suitable person for the leading role of the team.

Ferrari in search of stability

Formano 1 CEO and former Ferrari man Stefano Dominical has suggested to Binotto that he will focus on his priorities with tr = eam and ensure consistency.

interviewed by Corriere della Serre, He said: “I am looking for a company looking for stability that can guarantee competition, but I have nothing to recommend for my friend Matia Binoto.

“At Ferrari, it’s about staying focused on the priorities without distracting you from the enormous pressure,” he concludes. Ferrari has claimed that it has made great strides in momentum this year. When it comes to bandages.

Thus, it remains to be seen whether this speculation will give the team a boost or a fatal blow?