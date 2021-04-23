‘We must be even better against Rangers in

Saints and Rangers meet once more at Ibrox on Sunday with a Scottish Cup semi-final spot up for grabs.

St Johnstone‘s Liam Craig clipped Rangers‘ wings on Wednesday night time – however the Perth ace admits his facet should attain even greater heights to document a shock Scottish Cup win on Sunday. Craig slotted residence a last-gasp penalty as Callum Davidson‘s males claimed a deserved 1-1 draw towards the brand new Scottish Premiership champions. However it was largely a second-string Gers line-up, with Steven Gerrard making seven modifications to the group which dumped Celtic out of the competitors final weekend.

The Ibrox boss is now set to recall key males like Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos for Sunday’s rematch because the groups do it another time for a spot within the semi-finals.

And Craig admits the Betfred Cup winners must soar greater once more if they’re to finish one other profitable bid to succeed in Hampden.

“I do not assume Wednesday’s outcome will do a lot to Rangers,” stated the Saints midfielder. “They confirmed how robust their squad is with the modifications they made.

“You look over after they’re making subs and it is Aribo approaching. Morelos and Kent are nonetheless within the stand.

“I stated within the build-up to Wednesday that it will be two completely completely different video games. I stand by that.

“It is by no means straightforward going to Ibrox. They’ve solely misplaced one recreation domestically.

“Sunday is a very completely different recreation, completely different venue and I might think about modifications in each groups.

“What Rangers have proven this season is a consistency, confidence and perception to do nicely week in, week out.

“After they have not been at their greatest they nonetheless discover methods to get wins and factors.

“We did nicely on Wednesday however we all know we’ll must be even higher on the weekend to get by way of to the semi-final.”

Craig’s equaliser three minutes into second-half stoppage time not solely handed Davidson’s group a lift forward of Sunday’s rematch but additionally secured a worthwhile outcome which sees the McDiarmid males trim Livingston’s lead within the race for a possible European slot again to a few factors.

“From the break up we’ve needed to complete fifth,” stated Craig. “We nonetheless have a chance to try this so the purpose was large.

“It was by no means going to be a case of us being pleased with simply getting high six.

“We need to end as robust as we are able to and make this a very memorable season. We’re on target to try this.

“There may be nonetheless an extended method to go. We nonetheless must go to Easter Street, Celtic Park and play Livingston.

“However we confirmed on Wednesday and over the course of the season that we’re adequate to compete.”