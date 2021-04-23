‘We must focus on Champions League

Leicester are third within the Premier League after victory over West Brom.

Boss Brendan Rodgers has referred to as for full focus in Leicester’s race for the Champions League. Jamie Vardy scored his first purpose for 2 months because the Foxes inched in the direction of a Champions League return after victory over West Brom. Strikes from Jonny Evans and Kelechi Iheanacho wrapped up a 3-0 win inside 40 minutes on the King Energy Stadium on Thursday.

The Foxes, third within the Premier League, are actually 4 factors away from fifth-placed West Ham.

Victory got here after Leicester reached the FA Cup ultimate for the primary time in 52 years following Sunday’s semi-final win over Southampton and Rodgers desires no distractions.

He stated: “I’m not fascinated with the opposite groups, we have now to consider ourselves. We are able to solely management ourselves. There’s nothing assured, we wish to arrive within the high 4.

“It is a crew which has been evolving however I can not ask for something extra from the gamers.

“Any win within the Premier League is at all times a very good win particularly towards a crew who’ve proven plenty of good kind. It was a wonderful victory.

“We misplaced too many easy passes within the first half however you can’t take something away from the general efficiency.

“I stated to the gamers that is the time of the season, simply because they’ve arrived within the ultimate, it does not imply we have now one foot in and one foot out. We’ve got different commitments.”

Iheanacho missed a golden probability after simply three minutes when Conor Townsend’s mistake despatched him by way of just for Sam Johnstone to pressure him large.

Mbaye Diagne missed his kick in entrance of purpose quickly after and Leicester took benefit to kill the sport off.

Vardy, who had not scored in his earlier 11 video games, opened the scoring along with his fifteenth of the season when he completed off Timothy Castagne’s go after Youri Tielemans’ sensible throughball.

Three minutes later Evans headed in from six yards towards his former membership to underline Leicester’s dominance.

Castagne hit the publish and Matheus Pereira’s nook bounced off the highest of the bar for Albion however they by no means threatened a comeback.

Iheanacho added a 3rd 9 minutes earlier than the break when he collected Vardy’s go and completed excessive previous Johnstone.

The sport was over earlier than the break and Leicester by no means wanted to push for one more, though Iheanacho was denied a second when Johnstone saved his late free-kick.

Defeat left West Brom 9 factors from security with six video games left, with supervisor Sam Allardyce admitting there isn’t any margin for error.

He stated: “It is (profitable) 5 out of six to be completely sure (of survival) and that may be a tall order. Making an attempt to win as many video games as we are able to beginning with Aston Villa on Sunday.

“We’ve got to bounce again from this and do our greatest. It was disappointing for us, particularly when you might be coming throughout a crew like Leicester and have heard me speaking about taking your possibilities after they arrive.

“We had ours with Mbaye and you will need to take that probability because it places them on the again foot. While you miss you may usually pay the worth. We did as a result of Leicester got here into the sport and overran us.

“The sport was past us (at half-time) and we had to ensure we shut the again door.”