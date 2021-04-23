LATEST

‘We must focus on Champions League

Avatar
By
Posted on
'We must focus on Champions League

Leicester are third within the Premier League after victory over West Brom.

Boss Brendan Rodgers has referred to as for full focus in Leicester’s race for the Champions League.

Jamie Vardy scored his first purpose for 2 months because the Foxes inched in the direction of a Champions League return after victory over West Brom.

Strikes from Jonny Evans and Kelechi Iheanacho wrapped up a 3-0 win inside 40 minutes on the King Energy Stadium on Thursday.

The Foxes, third within the Premier League, are actually 4 factors away from fifth-placed West Ham.

Victory got here after Leicester reached the FA Cup ultimate for the primary time in 52 years following Sunday’s semi-final win over Southampton and Rodgers desires no distractions.

He stated: “I’m not fascinated with the opposite groups, we have now to consider ourselves. We are able to solely management ourselves. There’s nothing assured, we wish to arrive within the high 4.

“It is a crew which has been evolving however I can not ask for something extra from the gamers.

“Any win within the Premier League is at all times a very good win particularly towards a crew who’ve proven plenty of good kind. It was a wonderful victory.

“We misplaced too many easy passes within the first half however you can’t take something away from the general efficiency.

“I stated to the gamers that is the time of the season, simply because they’ve arrived within the ultimate, it does not imply we have now one foot in and one foot out. We’ve got different commitments.”

Iheanacho missed a golden probability after simply three minutes when Conor Townsend’s mistake despatched him by way of just for Sam Johnstone to pressure him large.

Mbaye Diagne missed his kick in entrance of purpose quickly after and Leicester took benefit to kill the sport off.

Vardy, who had not scored in his earlier 11 video games, opened the scoring along with his fifteenth of the season when he completed off Timothy Castagne’s go after Youri Tielemans’ sensible throughball.

Three minutes later Evans headed in from six yards towards his former membership to underline Leicester’s dominance.

Castagne hit the publish and Matheus Pereira’s nook bounced off the highest of the bar for Albion however they by no means threatened a comeback.

Iheanacho added a 3rd 9 minutes earlier than the break when he collected Vardy’s go and completed excessive previous Johnstone.

The sport was over earlier than the break and Leicester by no means wanted to push for one more, though Iheanacho was denied a second when Johnstone saved his late free-kick.

Defeat left West Brom 9 factors from security with six video games left, with supervisor Sam Allardyce admitting there isn’t any margin for error.

He stated: “It is (profitable) 5 out of six to be completely sure (of survival) and that may be a tall order. Making an attempt to win as many video games as we are able to beginning with Aston Villa on Sunday.

“We’ve got to bounce again from this and do our greatest. It was disappointing for us, particularly when you might be coming throughout a crew like Leicester and have heard me speaking about taking your possibilities after they arrive.

“We had ours with Mbaye and you will need to take that probability because it places them on the again foot. While you miss you may usually pay the worth. We did as a result of Leicester got here into the sport and overran us.

“The sport was past us (at half-time) and we had to ensure we shut the again door.”

ID: 444402: cacheID:444402:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:restore:4743:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
46
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
44
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
41
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
38
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top