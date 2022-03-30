‘We never get our hands dirty’

The Jazz’s lead reached 76-51 in the third quarter on Tuesday night, until the sarcastic-but-not-actually jokes began in earnest.

“Now I’m worried” was the general gist.

Jazz, with a 25-point third quarter advantage against the Clippers in Los Angeles? what could go wrong?

You know how this story ends.

In a season in which Utah, hitting too many double digits now has trouble counting (by the way, it’s now 14), he pitted the mother of all comers against Paul George & Co. , effectively repeating last year’s season-ending Game 6 blast.

This time he fell 121-115. It was the team’s fifth consecutive loss overall, it came against an opponent who had been beaten five times in a row, and this defeat reduced the Jazz to a…