“We Shake Hands, Life Is Short”: Damien Lillard buried Hatrick with Paul George after praising the Clippers star. sport

Blazers Damian Lillard reacted to Paul George’s message at the press conference, saying that there was no blood between them.

It has been almost two years since Damian Lillard edged out Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs. Dame did it with style, pulling up to 40 feet in front of Paul George, and hitting the dagger to seal the chain.

Two years ago, PG called Dame’s shot a bad one. However, ever since, things have changed. After playing together for Team Lebron last night in the All-Star Game, PG feels differently.

Dame was a powerhouse off the bench, scoring 32 points and winning the final shot of the half-court in the game. after the game, George glances back at his previous statement and admits that Lillard has an insane limit.

Damian Lillard accepts Paul George’s olive branch

If one looks carefully, PG’s statement also sounds like he is apologizing for criticism, and expanding an olive branch. He was praised and not turned down by Dame.

When a fan on Twitter asked Dame what he felt about George’s statement, he replied, “We shook hands. As a man, I don’t hold onto issues that are as tight when it’s so deep.” No. Life is short. “

We waved As a man I do not hold onto issues that are tight when it is not as deep. Life is short https://t.co/6f9K1Iaxy – Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) March 8, 2021

Dame was also seen sharing George’s quote on his Instagram Story.

Sounds like Damian Lillard and Paul George are probably cool now (if they weren’t already)? pic.twitter.com/NxpTSxhPQU – Tomar Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 8, 2021

There may be fights and fights on the court, but at the end of the day, the whole NBA is a big family. However, it will be interesting to see how friendly these two are when the Blazers and Clippers are in the next match. We will have to wait till April 6 for the same.