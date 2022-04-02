We should eliminate daylight saving and change school start time to 9.30

The only thing I love about switching clocks for daylight savings is the overwhelming feeling of jet lag when my alarm goes off. For just a minute it feels like I have gone to an exciting place like abroad and have done something new.

But then I wake up right and have to get the kids out of their sleep, dress them, feed them, and yawn and drive them out of the house.

Daylight saving ends at 3 a.m. on Sundays. The clocks should be turned back one hour. Credit:AP

Yes, yes, we all love to relax on summer evenings. But oh what a price to pay for night owls like me. The first Monday in late spring after daylight savings feels like it’s moving through molasses. The day is unbalanced. Then the whole week. And on the other end, when the clocks go back we can get more light on winter mornings and less at night.