We ‘signed’ Darwin Nunez for Arsenal in summer transfer window and see massive improvement

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, with the Gunners eyeing Uruguay as they look to find a new striker before next season.

football.london Understand that Arsenal are tracking Nunez ahead of a possible move this summer after his incredible season for Benfica so far. In 33 games, the striker found the net 26 times, making him one of the most prolific strikers in Europe.

With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Neketia at the end of their contracts this summer, the Gunners will be left with no senior striker at the club, meaning reinforcements are needed. As the summer transfer window nears, several strikers have been linked with a move to Mikel Arteta’s side, including Man United’s Marcus Rashford, Lille’s Jonathan David and PSV’s Cody Gakpo.

