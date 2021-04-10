“We still have much to achieve together” – Toto Wolff ‘welcomes’ new CTO James Allison to Mercedes F1 | The SportsRush

“We still have much to achieve together” – Team principal Toto Wolff has congratulated James Allison for his promotion to role of Chief Technical Officer at Mercedes F1.

Toto Wolff has expressed delight at the announcement of James Allison getting promoted to the role of CTO at Mercedes F1. Earlier the technical director, the new role will see him step back from track-side duties. His focus now will mainly shift to planning F1’s new era from 2022.

“We have known for a while that his time as technical director would be coming to an end this year and I am delighted that we have been able to shape this new role to keep him within our motorsport family.

“He will be an important sparring partner for me in the next years and I know that we still have much to achieve together. Since joining Mercedes in 2017, James has been an exceptional technical leader for our team, and he has made an enormous contribution to our performance. He combines huge passion and determination with detailed expertise and exceptional moral character.”

💬 “I have enjoyed four and a half wonderful years as Technical Director, and it has been a special privilege to lead the technical effort of the team in that time.” — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 9, 2021

Mike Elliott will replace Allison as technical director

Mercedes F1 have promoted Mike Elliott, a British F1 aerodynamicist, to the role of technical director. This has pleased Toto Wolff, and is confident Elliott will do a fine job for the team this decade.

“Effective succession planning has been a strength of our team, so I am delighted to announce Mike in his new role as technical director. We first met at the beginning of 2013 when I joined the team and have spent many hours talking about the team and its evolution since then.

“Mike has developed from our head of aerodynamics to now being ready to take the step up to become technical director. Together with an exceptional group of senior technical leaders, this puts us in the best possible position for the sport’s next era.”