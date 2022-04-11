We still need more momentum, warns Lewis Hamilton after fourth-place finish at Australian Grand Prix

It was a widespread cry of desperation from the cockpit of Lewis Hamilton. After finishing fourth best at the Australian Grand Prix, he protested, ‘You guys put me in a very difficult position.

Part of it expresses that his Mercedes teammate George Russell had the advantage of a ‘free’ pit-stop and therefore climbed the podium in third place. Gaurav injured. Perhaps, as Hamilton later tried to explain, an overheating car was another factor.

Certainly, the ongoing disappointment over Silver Arrow’s blazing performance was a major impetus. For the winner, Charles Leclerc—20 seconds for the rest in the win, 34 points ahead of his nearest and distant challenger Russell and 43 points in front of Hamilton—was in a league of its own in Scarlet Ferrari.