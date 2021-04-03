LATEST

“We took disrespect from LeBron James and Dwyane Wade personally”: Corey Brewer revealed how the Heat’s disrespect aggravated Dirk Nowitzki to beat them in the Finals  | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"We took disrespect from LeBron James and Dwyane Wade personally": Corey Brewer revealed how the Heat's disrespect aggravated Dirk Nowitzki to beat them in the Finals 
Contents hide
1 Back in 2011, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James openly mocked and disrespected Dirk Nowitzki, which aggravated Dallas to take their revenge.
2 “We all said that if they made fun of Dirk, they made fun of everybody”: Corey Brewer

Back in 2011, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James openly mocked and disrespected Dirk Nowitzki, which aggravated Dallas to take their revenge.

Dirk Nowitzki is one of the all-time greats to play on the NBA hardwood. Not only is he a champion, his unique style of play and humble nature, but also gets him appreciated by his millions of fans around the world. The 14-time All-Star spent his entire career playing for the city of Dallas.

One of the biggest upsets in NBA history was when a 32-year-old Dirk managed to take down the trio of LeBron, Wade and Bosh to win the NBA finals. Not many believed that Dallas stood any chance entering that matchup. Their competitors, DWade and James were openly mocking Dallas and celebrating as if they had already won the championship.

Corey Brewer, who was then on the Dallas squad, stated how this hurt the Mavericks. He also added how Nowitzki took the mocking personally and went on to win the championship, upsetting the “superteam”.

“We were being disrespected. Nobody even talked about us. It was all about the ‘Heatles.’ So for us, it was like ‘alright, they’re disrespecting us.’ And you gotta realize, we had a lot of great players on that team.”

“We had Shawn Marion, Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Jason Terry, DeShawn Stevenson, Brandon Haywood. We had Tyson Chandler, the big anchor back there. Had a good team. So we felt disrespected and I think that’s what we took into the Finals. If you’re going to disrespect us, we’re going to show you that we’re not to be disrespected.”

Also Read: “Draymond do your research!”: Aces star Angel McCoughtry slams Draymond Green for his comments on women’s sports

“We all said that if they made fun of Dirk, they made fun of everybody”: Corey Brewer

It definitely wasn’t an easy playoff for the Mavericks, who entered the playoffs not being the favourites. They managed to sweep the reigning champions Los Angeles Lakers led by the Black Mamba himself. Also defeated the young Oklahoma City Thunder, to enter the finals.

All players took notice of the shade James and Wade threw at Nowitzki. Brewer also mentioned how everybody took it personally. He explained:

“Oh for sure [Dirk] took it personally… Everybody did. We saw it, everybody saw it. They were making fun of the big guy. You can’t make fun of the big guy. If you make fun of the big guy you’re making fun of everybody, and I guess that’s kind of the way we went out there and played. We played some great basketball in that series.”

Also Read: “Hell yea Bron!”: Kevin Durant takes to Instagram to commend LeBron James upon the release of the first trailer for Space Jam 2

As Corey mentioned, the German star wanted to let his game do the talking. He managed to average 26 points per game during that series, to be named Finals MVP after winning Dallas’ first championship 4-2. To this day, Dirk’s single NBA championship gives him so much respect, rightfully. LeBron and Wade must have realised the mistake they did mocking the legend Dirk Nowitzki.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
547
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
528
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
509
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
509
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
506
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
497
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
471
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
468
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
449
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
443
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top