Alan Cockroach / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Billy Elisho And brother Finnish Took home the Oscar on Sunday night for Best Original Song for “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name. Backstage, the siblings said that writing the song came with a lot of pressure, as they are both such fans of the Bond series and its music.

Billy told reporters of the experience, “Very exhilarating and, like, extreme life and scary too.” She continued, “We wanted it to be perfect and represent Daniel CraigHis last film and all his movies and how much he invested in it, and it was the most amazing experience ever!”

On top of this, Finesse said that she also felt pressure to make sure the song was creatively true to Billy’s voice and style.

