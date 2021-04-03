“We welcome this long overdue development”: Deshaun Watson’s lawyer reacts to a formal investigation being conducted by the Houston PD. | The SportsRush

Deshaun Watson has been in the midst of sexual assault allegations, and he may finally gain some clarity on his accusers. The Houston PD put out a statement Friday saying a complaint had been filed and that they will be conducting a formal investigation on Watson.

The Texans star QB was first accused of committing sexual harassment in early March. The accusations since then have climbed to over 24 and Watson is facing 21 civil lawsuits. However, until yesterday, not one accuser had gone to the Police to file a formal complaint.

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a complaint was filed concerning Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/mQFBRZzSyE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 2, 2021

The lawsuits have been filed by Lawyer Tony Buzbee on behalf of the multiple licensed massage therapists. The lawsuits claim that Deshaun exposed himself, touched them with his penis, and tried kissing the massage therapists against their will. One woman also claimed that he forced her to perform oral sex.

Houston PD Issues Statement on Deshaun Watson Investigation

The Houston PD put out a statement via twitter. “As with any allegation, the Houston police department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process,” the law enforcement agency said.

Apart from the confirmation that a complaint had been filed, no other details were divulged to the public. Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin had previously said that the allegations were bogus and welcomes a formal investigation.

Statement from Deshaun Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, about the filing of a police report today concerning Watson: “We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.” – Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 2, 2021

The complaint filed with Houston police comes after Buzbee earlier this week had said he would not provide evidence to Houston police but would “go elsewhere to provide our evidence to investigative authorities”. Buzbee had alleged Houston police would not fairly investigate the cases because of criticism he had made of the recently departed police chief.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing 19 plaintiffs who have brought civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, says he will not be taking information about Watson to Houston Police, contradicting what he has said previously. He claims this is due to a possible conflict of interest. pic.twitter.com/IfK9Wd3Gcl

Rusty Hardin called Buzbee’s concerns “ludicrous”. This past week Hardin also issued statements from 18 different women who claimed the opposite to the allegations. Women said that Deshaun Watson had never made them feel uncomfortable or demanded anything apart from a normal massage.

Deshaun Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin has now issued a press release with what he says are 18 massage therapists who support Watson. Here is a sample: pic.twitter.com/MAKPKEsVJm – Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 31, 2021

Deshaun Watson was the Texans golden boy and always had a very clean image. Regardless of whether he is guilty, Watson’s image is definitely tarnished. With the NFL also conducting an investigation, Watson’s upcoming future doesn’t seemingly look too bright.

